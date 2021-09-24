New Delhi, September 24: Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who was fired upon by assailants in Delhi's Rohini court premises on Friday, has died, said Delhi Police.

"The assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' when he was brought to Delhi's Rohini court by police for a hearing. In retaliation, three attackers were killed," said DCP, Rohini. Also Read | Realme Narzo 50A & Narzo 50i Smartphones Launched in India; Priced From Rs 7,499.

Watch: Shooting Inside Rohini Court Premises

#WATCH | Visuals of the shootout at Delhi's Rohini court today As per Delhi Police, assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi', who has died. Three attackers have also been shot dead by police. pic.twitter.com/dYgRjQGW7J — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2021

As many as three people were injured in the shooting incident in court premises. Further details are awaited.

