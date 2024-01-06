The Tirunelveli District Science Center in Tamil Nadu was thrown into a state of high alert after receiving a bomb threat via email. The center’s administration took immediate action, calling in the bomb disposal squad and dog squad to inspect the premises. The teams are currently conducting a thorough search of the area to ensure the safety of the center and its visitors. As of now, the source of the threat remains unknown. The local authorities are investigating the matter and are working diligently to trace the origin of the email. Bomb Threat at Indian Museum: Kolkata Police Get Mail Regarding Bomb Threat at 200-Year-Old Iconic Museum, Search Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Bomb Threat in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Bomb disposal squad and dog squad inspect the premises of Tirunelveli District Science Center after the centre received a bomb threat via email. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/zLKG5wkl3h — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2024

