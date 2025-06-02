Six passengers of a car narrowly avoided tragedy on Monday, June 2, when the vehicle suddenly burst into flames near Padmavathi Puram in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. All six occupants are reported to be unharmed. The news agency PTI shared a video of the incident, showing the vehicle engulfed in flames in the middle of a road. Upon receiving information, firefighters were dispatched to the scene and can be seen battling the fire in the video. Tirupati Fire: Blaze Erupts at Laddu Distribution Counter in Tirumala’s Venkateswara Temple (Watch Video).

Moving Car Bursts Into Flames in Tirupati

VIDEO | Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh: A major accident was averted near Padmavathi Puram when a moving car suddenly caught fire. All six passengers escaped unharmed before the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters arrived at the scene and doused the flames. pic.twitter.com/OkApJmsliJ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2025

