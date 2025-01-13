A minor fire broke out at the laddu distribution counter of the famed Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Tirupati, on Monday, January 13. A 46-second video shared by news agency PTI shows thick smoke and sparks emerging from the counter. Reports indicate that the blaze was triggered by a short circuit. Temple staff quickly responded to the situation, containing the fire before it could spread further. The incident, which occurred at the 47th Laddu counter, caused no injuries, though it was attributed to an electrical malfunction. Tirupati Stampede: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu Convenes Review Meeting as Death Toll Rises to 6 in Stampede Incident at Vishnu Nivasam.

Fire Erupts at Venkateswara Temple Laddu Counter

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at the laddu distribution counter of Venkateswara Temple Tirumala, Tirupati. More details are awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/GJBK77NS0t — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2025

