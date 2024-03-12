The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold a roadshow against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Siliguri, West Bengal tomorrow, March 13. West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will also take part in the roadshow. "The roadshow will begin from Mainak and end at Venus More, in Siliguri," he added. CAA Will Not Take Away Citizenship, Amit Shah Assures Minorities, Alleges Congress for Spreading Misapprehension Among People.

TMC to Hold Roadshow Against CAA

