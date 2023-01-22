Trinamool Congress (TMC) will release the party manifesto for the Meghalaya Assembly Election 2023 on January 24. The state will undergo polls on February 16. West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a road show in poll-bound Tripura on February 7 with an aim at expanding the party's footprint in the northeast. Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Schedule: Polling and Result Dates Announced by Election Commission, Check Everything Here.

TMC To Release Manifesto for Meghalaya:

TMC to release the election manifesto on 24th January for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections.#AssemblyElections2023 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2023

