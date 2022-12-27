Tripura government on Tuesday announced a 12 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike for all the employees in services and retired employees. Tripura CM Manik Saha said, "Today we have increased DA/DR by 12% for state government employees and pensioners. Now the total DA is 20%, it will be effective from December 2022. More than 1 lakh regular employees and 80,800 pensioners will be benefitted." 7th Pay Commission Constituted To Revise Salary of State Government Staff, Says Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

Tripura Raises DA, DR State Govt Employees:

Today we have increased DA/DR by 12% for state government employees and pensioners. Now the total DA is 20%, it will be effective from December 2022. More than 1 lakh regular employees and 80,800 pensioners will be benefitted: Tripura CM Manik Saha pic.twitter.com/qxfayVXtXq — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2022

