A rare tornado struck Abohar in the Fazilka district of Punjab on Friday. The captured visuals show the clear swirling column of air carrying dust and debris. Reports suggest that the tornado caused widespread damage destroying several buildings and crops. The roofs of most of the houses have also been uprooted and people also got buried under the debris, according to locals. The video of the tornado incident in Punjab was widely shared on social media. Punjab Farmers in Distress After Untimely Rain Destroy Crops Ready for Sale.

Tornado in Punjab

Something which we only saw in movies on midwest US happened in Punjab yesterday. This tornado left a trail of destruction in Fazilka. pic.twitter.com/lHHizQMagq — Man Aman Singh Chhina (@manaman_chhina) March 25, 2023

