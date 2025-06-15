In a widely circulated video from Vrindavan’s iconic Prem Mandir, an elderly woman is seen rebuking a couple for making Instagram reels in the temple premises. The husband was touching his wife’s feet for the video when the woman intervened, saying such acts are inappropriate in a sacred place. She emphasized traditional values, advising the man that a son should bow only before his mother, not his wife. The incident, caught on camera, has sparked debate online about cultural norms and social media behaviour at religious sites. Reel-Making Goes Horribly Wrong: Viral Video Shows People Being Run Over by Speeding Car While Making Reels on Road.

Elderly Woman Scolds Couple Shooting Reels at Prem Mandir

