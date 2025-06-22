Turab Chimthanawala, a visually impaired passenger, has accused IndiGo staff at Mumbai airport of humiliating his mother and failing to provide legally mandated assistance during their June 14 journey to Guwahati. In a detailed LinkedIn post, Chimthanawala alleged that despite prior intimation, the airline sent untrained staff who lacked basic knowledge of passenger support. He claimed staff whispered, smirked, and mocked his requests, with one falsely stating assistance ends at security. His mother had to guide the staffer through the terminal. Even when visibly struggling with luggage, he received no meaningful help. Onboard, crew ignored his white cane and offered no assistance. Chimthanawala called out the repeated apathy he’s faced with IndiGo and questioned how long the visually impaired must suffer indignities. IndiGo responded with regret and stated that their Director of Customer Experience has taken corrective steps, including sensitising involved staff at Mumbai airport. ‘Fuel Mayday’ Call: Indigo Flight 6E-6764 With 168 Passengers Makes Emergency Landing at Bengaluru International Airport Due to Low Fuel Levels.

Blind Passenger Accuses IndiGo of Humiliating Him

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)