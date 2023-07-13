More and more incidents of atrocities against people from minorities are coming to the fore after the Sidhi urination case. In Uttar Pradesh, a man was caught on camera urinating in the mouth of tribal youth in Sonbhadra. The shocking incident occurred in Ghatihata Tola village in the Kusparwa area in Obra assembly constituency limits. The accused was arrested after the video of the incident went viral on social media. BJP Leader Pravesh Shukla Urinated on Tribal Man? Disturbing Video of Drunk Man Urinating on Adivasi Youth in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi Goes Viral, CM Orders Strict Action Against Accused.

Tribal Man Peed Upon in Uttar Pradesh Video:

प्रकरण की घटना में अभियुक्त एवं सहयोग करने वाले की गिरफ्तारी की जा चुकी है । अभियुक्त एवं पीड़ित आपस में मित्र/परिचित हैं । — Sonbhadra Police (@sonbhadrapolice) July 13, 2023

Pee-Gate in UP:

