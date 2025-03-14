A truck collided with Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway station between the Bhusawal and Badnera sections of the Bhusawal division in Maharashtra on Friday morning, March 14. The incident occurred when the truck crossed a closed railway crossing. Neither the truck driver nor any other passenger was injured. News agency ANI reported that the railway traffic was restored at 8:50 pm. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Maharashtra Road Accident: 3 Killed, 15 Others Injured After Truck, Mini-Bus and Two-Wheeler Collide Near Kolewadi on Solapur-Pune Highway; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Truck-Train Accident in Maharashtra

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A truck collided with Mumbai-Amravati Express at Bodwad Railway station between Bhusawal and Badnera sections of the Bhusawal division. The incident occurred when the truck crossed a closed railway crossing. There is no injury to the truck driver or any… pic.twitter.com/WLE1YCN6I4 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

