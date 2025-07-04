In Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district, a woman who filed a domestic violence FIR against her in-laws has now accused the investigating officer of obscene behavior. The survivor submitted an audio recording to the Superintendent of Police, where the officer is allegedly heard making vulgar remarks like, “Tum itni khoobsurat ho… chhune ka mann karta hai.” The officer, Pawan Kumar, reportedly pressured her to drop key names from the case. Following the complaint, he was removed from duty and attached to police lines. The matter is now under investigation by the Naraini Circle Officer. The woman also alleged ongoing threats from her in-laws and lack of support from her maternal family. Bizarre Mix-Up in UP: Cop Confuses Judge for Accused in Theft Case, Launches Hunt for Magistrate Who Issued the Proclamation.

UP Cop Removed After Audio of Obscene Remarks to Woman Goes Viral

