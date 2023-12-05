UAE Ambassador to India, Abdulnasser Alshaali, expresses commitment to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit following PM Modi's invitation for the UAE President's visit, affirming their enduring partnership with Gujarat. Alshaali anticipates UAE's representation at the summit at the highest level, stating, "I can tell you that I will be there. The UAE is a partner of vibrant Gujarat. I know that we will be represented at the highest level possible, as we have always done. And this will always be the case." COP28 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Meets With UAE Vice President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Other World Leaders on Sidelines of Summit.

UAE Ambassador Confirms Presence at Vibrant Gujarat Summit

