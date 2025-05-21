In a chilling incident from a village near Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a 13-year-old girl named Madhu was allegedly strangled to death by her stepmother, Sangeeta, following a domestic argument on May 18. Her father, Baalu Panwar, returned home to find her dead and allegedly helped cover up the murder by erasing evidence and cremating her body. However, children in the village filmed injury marks on Madhu’s neck during the last rites. The video surfaced two days later, prompting a police investigation. Upon questioning, the stepmother and father were arrested. Gruesome Murder in Surat: Security Agency Owner’s Chopped Body Found in Bags, Employee on the Run After Allegedly Killing Him for INR 1 Crore Ransom.

Ujjain Murder

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: A 10-year-old girl was murdered in Ratankhedi village, allegedly strangled by her stepmother, Sangeeta Bai. The father, Balaram Panwar, is accused of secretly cremating the girl to hide evidence. Village children’s video footage helped police uncover the… pic.twitter.com/AKu3FQn5Cp — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2025

