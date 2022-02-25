A group of around 40 Indian medical students of Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv walked towards the Ukraine-Poland border for the evacuation. Reportedly, the students were dropped around 8 km from the border point by a college bus. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Poland issued an advisory for Indians arriving at the Poland-Ukraine border.

See Pics Here:

Ukraine | A group of around 40 Indian medical students of Daynlo Halytsky Medical University, Lviv walk towards the Ukraine-Poland border for evacuation. They were dropped around 8 kms from the border point by a college bus. (Source: An Indian medical student from the group) pic.twitter.com/L3JttzjVDY — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

