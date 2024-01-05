In a recent update, the auction for four properties belonging to Dawood Ibrahim concluded on Friday. January 5, with two properties successfully sold for Rs 2.01 Crores and Rs 3.28 Lakhs, respectively. Two other "benami" properties in Mumbake village, Ratnagiri, remained unsold. The auction, conducted under various acts, including SAFEMA, NDPS Act, and the Prohibition of Benami Property Transaction Act, saw bidders vying for the assets associated with the absconding terrorist don. The properties where Dawood and his family spent their early childhood were put up for auction under the Ministry of Finance, New Delhi. Maharashtra: Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s Four Properties to be Auctioned at Rs 19 Lakh Today.

Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim's Two Benami Properties Auctioned

