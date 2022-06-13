Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday interacted with State Health Ministers and urged them to focus on increasing the -COVID19 vaccination coverage for school-going children. Mandaviya also directed states to increase precautionary dose for the elderly, and strengthen genome sequencing.

