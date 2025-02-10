A young man had a close call while attempting to deboard a moving Pune-Gorakhpur train at Unnao Junction. The incident, which was caught on camera, has since gone viral on social media. According to reports, the youth lost his balance while trying to step off the moving train, putting himself in grave danger. Fortunately, RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Lalji Yadav, who was present at the platform, acted swiftly and pulled him to safety just in time. The video of the incident shows the youth stumbling near the train's door as he tries to step down. ASI Yadav rushes forward and prevents him from falling, ensuring that he remains unharmed. His quick response has been widely praised online. Unnao Shocker: Minor Girl Falls in Love With Sister-in-Law, Insists on Marrying Her; Allegedly Poisoned by Family Amid Dispute in UP (Watch Video).

Man Slips While Deboarding Moving Pune-Gorakhpur Train

चलती हुई पुणे-गोरखपुर ट्रेन से उतरते वक़्त बाल-बाल बचा युवक,RPF के ASI लालजी यादव ने वक्त रहते युवक को बचाया,घटना का वीडियो हो रहा है सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल,यू पी के उन्नाव जंक्शन की घटना। pic.twitter.com/U6VDMc23JC — Naseem Ahmad Journalist NDTV (@NaseemNdtv) February 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)