A shocking case from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao has surfaced, where a minor girl insisted on marrying her sister-in-law, leading to family disputes and an alleged poisoning incident. Over six months, the young girl and the married woman developed a romantic relationship. Despite objections from both families, the couple attempted to elope five days earlier but were found by the police and returned home. Tensions escalated when the married woman allegedly consumed poison, leaving her in critical condition. Subsequently, the minor claimed she was assaulted and force-fed poison by her partner’s family. She was rushed to Bangarmau CHC for treatment. The married woman’s husband has reportedly distanced himself, while both families remain at odds over the relationship. The minor’s father confirmed his daughter’s wish to marry the woman, despite familial opposition. Police stated that no formal complaint has been filed but confirmed an ongoing investigation. For now, the couple’s future remains uncertain, as the family grapples with the fallout from this unconventional bond. Lucknow: Woman Gang Leader Goes on Robbery Spree To Sustain Romance With Same-Sex Partner, Arrested.

Minor Girl Falls In Love With Her Bhabhi, Alleges Poisoning By Family Over Marriage Demand

प्रकरण प्रभारी निरीक्षक थाना बेहटा मुजावर के संज्ञान में है, आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है. — UNNAO POLICE (@unnaopolice) January 6, 2025

