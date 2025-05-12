In a tragic incident in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, 35-year-old Amit Yadav allegedly strangled his wife and two daughters to death before taking his own life. The murders and suicide occurred at their home amid ongoing financial stress that had reportedly led to frequent domestic disputes. According to reports, Amit cried for some time before hanging himself. The police have launched an investigation and sent the bodies for post-mortem. Authorities are now examining the circumstances surrounding the tragic event. Unnao Shocker: Minor Girl Falls in Love With Sister-in-Law, Insists on Marrying Her; Allegedly Poisoned by Family Amid Dispute in UP (Watch Video).

Man Kills Wife, Daughters, Then Dies by Suicide in Unnao

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला उन्नाव में अमित यादव ने पत्नी और 2 बेटियों की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद अमित ने भी फांसी लगाकर सुसाइड कर लिया। pic.twitter.com/Bh80TCMPlw — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 12, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

