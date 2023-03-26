Loni ACP Rajnish Kumar Upadhyay has said that the police while patrolling during night signalled four suspects riding two bikes coming to stop. Seeing the police, the bike riders turned back. When the police chased, the miscreants opened fire on the police. While retaliating, the police arrested two bike-borne miscreants by shooting them in the leg. During this, two miscreants escaped from the spot. Police is making efforts to arrest the absconding miscreants. Cops said the accused has more than 24 cases of robbery, snatching and other cases registered against them.

Loni Encounter

UP| 2 criminals namely, Rajesh & Arvind have been caught in an encounter in the Loni PS area, they were shot in the leg. There are numerous cases of snatching, robbery & looting registered against them. Further probe underway: Rajnish Kumar Upadhyay, ACP Loni (25/03) pic.twitter.com/XZ2nuvdysR — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2023

