Ankur Balyan, a bridegroom who came to cast his vote at a polling booth in Muzaffarnagar ahead of his wedding said “Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam.” He further said that he will go to his wedding after casting his vote.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | "Pehle matdaan, uske baad bahu, uske baad sab kaam," says Ankur Balyan, a bridegroom who had come to cast his vote at a polling booth in Muzaffarnagar ahead of his wedding today.#UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/KaYsv5s2Bb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 10, 2022

