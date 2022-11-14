A video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur where a policeman can be seen brutally beating up a car driver in the middle of a busy road. The video also shows a commotion of people surrounding the car driver and witnessing the beating. The cop drags the driver out of his car and questions him. The car driver can be seen showing the dents on his car, after which the police personnel can be unleashing their assault on the car driver. The viral video shows the cop slapping, punching and twisting the car driver’s hand whereas a commotion of people can be seen spectating the assault by the police on the car driver. It is reported that the car driver rammed into a bike and was trying to flee away, however, was stopped by the police authorities. After the video went viral, the Hapur police said in a statement that a car driver was trying to commit a hit-and-run after ramming into a bike. The statement also informed that the police present at the spot stopped him from doing so and has filed a case against the man under various charges. UP Shocker: Police Response Vehicle Hits Two Children on Busy Baghpat Street in Broad Daylight (Watch Video)

Watch Viral Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)