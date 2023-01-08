A video has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district where a spat over land dispute turned violent. As the spat turned violent, one party brought out sticks to viciously beat up two people from the other party. The incident took place on January 7. The police later rushed to the spot and admitted the victims to hospital. The viral video shows a mob brutally beating a woman and a man who are lying on the ground with sticks. The victims can be seen lying on the ground as the mob unleashed the brutal assault on the duo. The mob also included a woman who can be seen holding sticks. Police have launched probe and further investigation into the incident is underway. Viral Video: Clash Breaks Out Between Two Families Over Playing With Child in UP’s Mainpuri

दिनांक 07.01.2023 को जमीनी विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों के मध्य हुए झगड़े की सूचना पर थाना अलीगंज पुलिस द्वारा तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंच मारपीट में घायल व्यक्तियों को उपचार हेतु‌ जिला चिकित्सालय भिजवा कर थानास्तर से आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — Etah Police (@Etahpolice) January 7, 2023

