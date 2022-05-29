Tara Air’s 9 NAET Aircraft with 22 people on board, including four Indians, that went missing earlier in the day was found at Kowang in Mustang. The officials at the Tribhuvan International Airport said the status of the aircraft was yet to be ascertained.

#UPDATE | Aircraft found at Kowang of Mustang. The status of the aircraft is yet to be ascertained: Tribhuvan International Airport chief — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2022

