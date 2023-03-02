Shaligram Garg, brother of self-styled godman and the chief pontiff of Bageshwar Dham Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has been arrested on Thursday. The matter pertains to a viral video, in which Shaligram Garg can be seen using abusive language and pointing a gun during the wedding function on February 11 in Gadha village of Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh. Baba Bageshwar's Brother Saurabh Garg Aka Shaligram Seen Threatening, Abusing and Pointing Gun at Dalit Family in Viral Video.

Baba Bageshwar’s Brother Arrested:

#UPDATE | Madhya Pradesh: Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri's brother Shaligram Garg along with another accomplice Rajaram Tiwari arrested for "using abusive language, pointing gun & threatening complainant" during wedding function on Feb 11 in Gadha village, Chhatarpur district https://t.co/y6Icf0UjV3 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) March 2, 2023

