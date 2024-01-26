The Indian Embassy in United States celebrated Republic Day 2024 in Washington, DC on Friday, January 26, 2024. Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurled the tricolor. Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Chief of Mission and other embassy officials were also present at the event. Sandhu and Ranganathan also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the occasion. Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron Attends At-Home Reception Hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan (Watch Video).

Indian Embassy Celebrates Republic Day 2024 in United States

#WATCH | Republic Day celebrated at the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC. Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu unfurled the tricolor. Sripriya Ranganathan, Deputy Chief of Mission and other embassy officials were also present at the event. pic.twitter.com/0hEVybhSLw — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)