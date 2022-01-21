Former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar resigns from the primary membership of BJP ahead of assembly elections.

Utpal Parrikar will contest as an Independent candidate from Panaji in the upcoming Goa assembly polls.

Utpal Parrikar, son of late former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar, resigns from the primary membership of BJP https://t.co/duMECPh64e — ANI (@ANI) January 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)