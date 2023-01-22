In yet another incident of crime against women, a female passenger was allegedly molested by a railway employee inside a train. GRP Moradabad SHO Sudhir Kumar said, "a woman gave a complaint that she was molested by a railway employee while travelling on the train. The accused has been arrested and sent to jail. Further investigation underway." Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Holds Minor Student Captive, Rapes Her in Aligarh, Accused Arrested.

