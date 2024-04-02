Bharatiya Janata Party's sitting MP and candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan, was seen making tea at a ship in his constituency ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The 2-minute 51-second video clip shows Ravi Kishan, preparing tea at a shop in his constituency as part of the "Jan Sampark Abhiyan". Last month, Rabi Kishan said that 'M-Y' or Modi-Yogi factor will ensure the party's victory in all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. Modi-Yogi Factor Will Propel BJP to Victory in All 80 LS Seats in UP: Ravi Kishan.

Ravi Kishan Prepares Tea

#WATCH | Lok Sabha elections 2024 | BJP sitting MP and candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan prepared tea at a shop in his constituency earlier today, as part of 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan'. pic.twitter.com/DlhdzQroEM — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

