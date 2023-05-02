A car caught fire in the middle of the road in sector 51 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida today, May 2. While the reason behind the fire is unknown, the blaze was doused after much effort. Eyewitnesses said that the couple who were inside the car had to jump out to save themselves. The car was severely damaged in the blaze. Maharashtra: Car Catches Fire on Pune-Bengaluru Highway Near Dari Bridge, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Uttar Pradesh Car Fire:

