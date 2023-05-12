Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath watched the Adah Sharma starrer movie 'The Kerala Story' in Lucknow on Friday. Other cabinet members joined him for a special screening of the film at Lok Bhawan Auditorium. The Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government made the film tax-free in the state. The Kerala Story: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Makes Adah Sharma's Film Tax Free in the State.

Yogi Adityanath Watches The Kerala Story

#WATCH | Lucknow: UP CM Yogi Adityanath & cabinet members watch 'The Kerala Story' in Lok Bhawan pic.twitter.com/QC7l3uNarZ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 12, 2023

