A video going viral on social media shows suspended Uttar Pradesh police inspector Mohit Yadav selling tea on the road in the state. It must be noted that inspector Mohit Yadav was suspended a few days ago after a fight in the Jhansi Police line. Mohit Yadav has alleged a conspiracy behind his suspension. A resident of Mainpuri, Mohit Yadav, was posted in Jhansi about two months ago. However, it is reported that he was suspended without any reason on the charge of indiscipline. Jhansi: Chaos at Virangana Lakshmibai Railway Station After Platform for Maha Kumbh Mela Special Train Changed ‘Abruptly’, Passengers Jump on Tracks to Catch Train (Watch Video).

Suspended Cops Sells Tea on Road in Jhansi

