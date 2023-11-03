In an undated viral video that has surfaced online, a drunk police personnel wearing his uniform was seen struggling to stand up on his feet with the help of his colleague, while another recorded the video. The cop was reportedly found lying outside police station -dead drunk - in the middle of the day in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. One of his colleagues was seen, trying to help him to stand up, while others joked about it. The police personnel and the people around him have not been identified yet. Lucknow: Drunk Forest Department Official With ‘UP Sarkar’ Label on Car Hits Another Vehicle, Viral Video Surfaces.

Drunk Cop Struggles To Stand On His Feet:

