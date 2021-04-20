UP Government Announces Free COVID-19 Vaccine for All Above 18 Years of Age from May 1.

#UttarPradesh Govt decides to give free #COVIDvaccine to all above the age of 18 from May 1st. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 20, 2021

