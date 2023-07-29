In a heartwarming incident, a man, who had gone missing ten years ago, was reunited with his wife outside a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia. The woman's happiness knew no bounds after seeing her husband. However, seeing him in a distressing condition had her in tears. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. According to the reports, the couple got married 21 years ago. Ten years ago, the man's mental condition deteriorated, and one day, he suddenly left the house and was missing since. Mumbai: 16-Year-Old Girl Abducted in 2013 at Age of Seven Reunited With Family After 9 Years.

Woman Reunites With Missing Husband:

In UP's Ballia, a woman was reunited with her husband who had gone missing 10 years ago. The woman claimed she bumped into her missing husband while she was on her way to hospital. pic.twitter.com/eNGrih1p52 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 29, 2023

