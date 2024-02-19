Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Hindu shrine Kalki Dham in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Monday, February 19, 2024. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam were also present at the event. Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to attend a groundbreaking ceremony in Lucknow, where he will unveil development projects valued over Rs 10 lakh crore. Uttar Pradesh: PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stone of Shri Kalki Dham, CM Yogi Adityanath Oversees Preparations.

