A clash erupted between police and locals of a specific community in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad over construction of religious shrine of another community in Mudhapande area of the district. The video that has surfaced on social media shows police resorting to lathicharge on the locals. The situation intensified when locals from the area retaliated by hurling stones at the police, prompting the cops to retreat. In response to a complaint lodged by a sub-inspector, an FIR has been registered. 19 people have been named in the FIR and at least five have been arrested. Uttar Pradesh: Five Boys Made To Bathe in Cold Water As Punishment by Principal in Bareilly District (Watch Video).

Locals and Police Clash in Moradabad:

Warning: Disturbing visuals In UP’s Moradabad, policemen assault, open lathicharge on locals from a community who allegedly objected to construction at a religious shrine of different community in Mudhapande area in the district. The group also resorted to stone pelting as the… pic.twitter.com/IqRYN7vtTz — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 21, 2023

FIR Registered Against Accused:

Based on the complaint of a sub inspector, an FIR has been registered against 19 named accused, 15-20 in. At least five suspects have been arrested, police said. pic.twitter.com/KaW91XBx22 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 21, 2023

