The convoy of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, being escorted by Uttar Pradesh police to Prayagraj on Monday, March 27 hit a cow in the Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh. The incident took place when the Uttar Pradesh police with the politician-turned-gangster in custody were crossing the Kharai checkpoint on the highway. The cow was attempting to cross the road when the speeding vehicle crashed into the animal. The cow was killed on the spot following the accident. A video showed the convoy of police stopping midway. UP Police Convoy Carrying Gangster-Turned-Politician Atiq Ahmed to Reach Prayarag in Evening.

UP Police Convoy Hits Cow

#BREAKING : Cow dies after colliding with Atiq Ahmed's convoy, vehicles stopped after collision.When Atiq's convoy was passing through Shivpuri, a cow collided with a police van.#AtiqAhmed #UPPolice #Prayagraj #CMYogi pic.twitter.com/rjZgEtLg6S — NationalView (@DhruvikaRao85) March 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)