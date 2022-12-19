Uttar Pradesh Police uses creative ways to create awareness about road safety and warn law offenders. Now, following the FIFA fever, UP police have taken Lionel Messi's help to warn the law offenders of the state. UP Police tweet came after the Argentine captain scored the first goal in FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France on Sunday though the video seems to be from Argentina’s match against Croatia. Taking to Twitter, the police warned those involved in zigzag driving on the road. Delhi Traffic Police Use Hera Pheri Meme To Create Awareness About Road Safety, Warn Against Riding Triple Seat and More (See Post)

