On Sunday, the Delhi Traffic Police took to social media to raise awareness about road safety. Sharing a meme from the popular movie Hera Pheri, the Delhi police urged people to not ride more than two people on a bike. "2 se zyada nai baithne ka...aur khopadi bachane ke re baba," read the caption on the picture in the post. The Delhi traffic police shared the post with hashtag #DelhiPoliceCares and #RoadSafety.

Delhi Police Create Awareness on Road Safety

