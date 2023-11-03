Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Half-Burnt Body of Woman Found on Outskirts of Village in Baghpat, Probe Underway (Watch Video)

A half burnt body of a woman was found from an unclaimed trolley bag in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh. Police said that they are analysing the CCTV footage of the nearby areas and have launched a probe in the matter.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 03, 2023 12:27 PM IST

A half burnt body of a woman was found from an unclaimed trolley bag in Baghpat district under Kotwali Siyana police station, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, November 2. As per reports, the age of the unidentified woman was around twenty eight. Senior Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, said that they found the woman's body near the cremation ground and CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being analysed. "It seems that the woman was murdered by an acquaintance of her and in an attempt to hide the identity, her body was doused with petrol and set on fire", he added. The body of the woman has been sent for autopsy. Police have formed two teams and launched a probe into the matter. Murder Caught on Camera in UP: Businessman Shot Dead at Point Blank Range in Jaunpur, Disturbing Video of Killing Surfaces.

Dead Body Of A Woman Recovered From An Unclaimed Bag:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 03, 2023 12:27 PM IST

A half burnt body of a woman was found from an unclaimed trolley bag in Baghpat district under Kotwali Siyana police station, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, November 2. As per reports, the age of the unidentified woman was around twenty eight. Senior Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, said that they found the woman's body near the cremation ground and CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being analysed. "It seems that the woman was murdered by an acquaintance of her and in an attempt to hide the identity, her body was doused with petrol and set on fire", he added. The body of the woman has been sent for autopsy. Police have formed two teams and launched a probe into the matter. Murder Caught on Camera in UP: Businessman Shot Dead at Point Blank Range in Jaunpur, Disturbing Video of Killing Surfaces.

Dead Body Of A Woman Recovered From An Unclaimed Bag:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Half-Burnt Body Unclaimed Body Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Shocker
You might also like
Gold Idol of Lord Vishnu Unearthed in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit During Excavation, Devotees Gather to Offer Prayers (Watch Video)
News

Gold Idol of Lord Vishnu Unearthed in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit During Excavation, Devotees Gather to Offer Prayers (Watch Video)
Karva Chauth 2023 Moon in Delhi Appears Hazy, Netizens Blame Dust and Air Pollution As They Tweet Photos of Chandra Darshan From the Capital
Viral

Karva Chauth 2023 Moon in Delhi Appears Hazy, Netizens Blame Dust and Air Pollution As They Tweet Photos of Chandra Darshan From the Capital
Karva Chauth 2023 Moon in Delhi Appears Hazy, Netizens Blame Dust and Air Pollution As They Tweet Photos of Chandra Darshan From the Capital
Viral

Karva Chauth 2023 Moon in Delhi Appears Hazy, Netizens Blame Dust and Air Pollution As They Tweet Photos of Chandra Darshan From the Capital
'Goli Maar Dunga': Ticketless Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector Threatens TTE in Raebareli, Video Goes Viral
News

'Goli Maar Dunga': Ticketless Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector Threatens TTE in Raebareli, Video Goes Viral
Noida Shocker: LLB Student Allegedly Molested, Siblings Assaulted by Miscreats, Five Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces
News

Noida Shocker: LLB Student Allegedly Molested, Siblings Assaulted by Miscreats, Five Arrested; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Google Trends Google Trends
Aarya Season 3
10K+ searches
Lava Blaze 2 5G
10K+ searches
Mitchell Marsh
10K+ searches
Aarya Season3
5K+ searches
Aqi noida
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change
Mitchell Marsh
10K+ searches
Aarya Season3
5K+ searches
Aqi noida
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot