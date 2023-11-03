Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Half-Burnt Body of Woman Found on Outskirts of Village in Baghpat, Probe Underway (Watch Video)

A half burnt body of a woman was found from an unclaimed trolley bag in Baghpat district under Kotwali Siyana police station, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, November 2. As per reports, the age of the unidentified woman was around twenty eight. Senior Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijayvargiya, said that they found the woman's body near the cremation ground and CCTV footage of the nearby areas are being analysed. "It seems that the woman was murdered by an acquaintance of her and in an attempt to hide the identity, her body was doused with petrol and set on fire", he added. The body of the woman has been sent for autopsy. Police have formed two teams and launched a probe into the matter. Murder Caught on Camera in UP: Businessman Shot Dead at Point Blank Range in Jaunpur, Disturbing Video of Killing Surfaces.

Dead Body Of A Woman Recovered From An Unclaimed Bag:

यूपी के बागपत में बदमाशों ने गड्ढे में सूटकेस फेंका और उसमें आग लगा दी। गुजर रहे आदमी ने देखा तो सूटकेस में लड़की की लाश थी। अदमी ने पुलिस को बुलाया, पुलिस किसी तरह से पानी डालकर आग को बुझाया और अधजली लाश को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया. pic.twitter.com/e9FNvDzMBd — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 3, 2023

