A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a man was found murdered. According to the news agency IANS, the deceased man was identified to be a school manager who was brutally killed in his sleep with his throat slit at DDN Public School in Fatehpur. It is reported that the man's blood-soaked body caused panic in the area. The alleged incident occurred in the Rudrapur police station area. SP and ASP are investigating the matter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man’s Head Forcibly Shaved, Video Posted Online; FIR Against 11.

School Manager Killed in Deoria

Uttar Pradesh: In Deoria's DDN Public School, Fatehpur, a school manager was brutally murdered in his sleep with his throat slit. His blood-soaked body caused panic. The incident falls under Rudrapur police station. SP and ASP are investigating the matter pic.twitter.com/Owxqca2D4A — IANS (@ians_india) June 28, 2025

