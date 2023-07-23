In a bizarre incident, a youth set a bike on fire by pouring petrol on it and later throwing a lit cigarette on it in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. According to the reports, the youth resorted to such a horrific act because he was denied money for alcohol. The entire incident was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. A case was registered against the youth after the video went viral. Uttar Pradesh: Video of Two Government Medical College Students in Shahjahanpur Indulging in Obscene Act Goes Viral; Probe Ordered.

Youth Sets Bike Ablaze

