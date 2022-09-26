In an unfortunate incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a few people got injured after a tractor trolley overturned in the Shravasti district. According to reports, the tractor-trolley overturned in a pond near Gaddi Purwa village in Shravasti district. Laxmi Singh, IG Lucknow Range said, "A tractor's trolley got disbalanced and overturned in a pond in Itaunja. They were going to a temple. SDRF team rushed to the spot. 37 people rescued and are healthy. 10 people were declared dead at the hospital." Video: School Bus Rolls Down Slope and Overturns in Mumbai’s Ambernath, Narrow Escape For Students.

Tractor Trolley Overturns in UP

Uttar Pradesh | Some people got injured after a tractor trolley overturned in a pond near Gaddi Purwa village in Shravasti district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/Pq6IbocmPF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)