In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a deceased woman's parents set her in-law's house on fire in Prayagraj to avenge her death. A video of the alleged incident has also gone viral on X, formerly Twitter. A user who shared the video said that the parents of the deceased woman named Anshika Kesarwani set her in-laws' house ablaze. In the tragic internet, two people were burnt to death while the police managed to rescue five people of the family from the "burning house". The deceased have been identified as mother-in-law Shobha Devi and father-in-law Rajendra Kesarwani. The in-laws of the deceased woman Anshika Kesarwani were accused of killing their daughter-in-law. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Rape Survivor’s Uncle Seeks Revenge By Assaulting Accused’s Sister in Hamirpur.

In-Laws' House Set on Fire

UP : प्रयागराज में बड़ी घटना। महिला अंशिका केसरवानी की संदिग्ध मौत के बाद मायकेवालों ने ससुराल के घर में आग लगाई। सास शोभा देवी और ससुर राजेंद्र केसरवानी की जिंदा जलकर मौत हुई। 5 लोगों को पुलिस ने रेस्क्यू किया। ससुरालवालों पर बहू की हत्या करने का आरोप था। pic.twitter.com/ZJdz0ITwLG — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 19, 2024

Parents of Deceased Woman Set Her In-Laws House on Fire

Tragic incident in Prayagraj as parents of deceased woman, Anshika Kesarwani, set fire to her in-laws' house. Mother-in-law Shobha Devi and father-in-law Rajendra Kesarwani perish in the blaze, Police rescue 5. In-laws accused in daughter-in-law's suspicious death.… pic.twitter.com/s4ElcyjQwJ — Mohd Shadab Khan (@Shadab_VAHIndia) March 19, 2024

