A train caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad today, September 11. According to news agency PTI, the blaze erupted in the luggage van of the Anand Vihar-Purnea Special train at Sahibabad station. Multiple videos of the incident showing the luggage van being engulfed in flames have gone viral on social media. It is reported that the fire was brought under control by the fire brigade and the railway staff. After this, the affected bogie was removed before the train resumed its journey.
Fire Breaks Out in Luggage Van of Anand Vihar-Purnea Special Train at Sahibabad Station
VIDEO | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in the luggage van of Anand Vihar-Purnea Special train at Sahibabad station. The blaze was brought under control by fire brigade and railway staff. The affected bogie was removed before the train resumed its journey.
Video of Train Being Engulfed in Flames Surfaces
