A train caught fire in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad today, September 11. According to news agency PTI, the blaze erupted in the luggage van of the Anand Vihar-Purnea Special train at Sahibabad station. Multiple videos of the incident showing the luggage van being engulfed in flames have gone viral on social media. It is reported that the fire was brought under control by the fire brigade and the railway staff. After this, the affected bogie was removed before the train resumed its journey. Jhansi: Masked Men Attack Doctor at Sanjeevani Hospital After Patient’s Discharge in Uttar Pradesh, Police Respond After CCTV Video Surfaces.

Fire Breaks Out in Luggage Van of Anand Vihar-Purnea Special Train at Sahibabad Station

VIDEO | Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out in the luggage van of Anand Vihar-Purnea Special train at Sahibabad station. The blaze was brought under control by fire brigade and railway staff. The affected bogie was removed before the train resumed its journey. (Source:… pic.twitter.com/YmPZCWx1sN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 11, 2025

Video of Train Being Engulfed in Flames Surfaces

