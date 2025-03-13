A video of people looting liquor bottles from a car on the Highway in Gujarat's Vadodara after the vehicle was involved in an accident has gone viral. Alcohol has been banned in the state. The car smuggling foreign liquor had collided with another vehicle on the highway. Soon, passersby rushed to the scene and started pocketing the alcohol bottles. Reportedly, women riding a scooty recorded the video. Kheda Road Accident: Locals Evacuated After Tank Carrying Nitrogen Falls Into Pit off Ahmedabad-Vadodara Highway in Gujarat, Video Shows Cloud of Vapour Emanating.

Car Smuggling Liquor Overturns on Gujarat Highway, People Loot Alcohol Bottles

