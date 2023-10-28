Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 28, extended greetings to people on the occasion of 'Valmiki Jayanti', and said his precious ideas rooted in social equity and harmony continue to nurture the Indian society. Saint Valmiki is the author of epic Ramayana and is also called the first sanskrit poet. Maharishi Valmiki is revered for his contributions to ancient indian literature. Valmiki Jayanti 2023 Date & Significance: Who Was Maharishi Valmiki? Everything To Know About the Revered Sage of Ancient India.

PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Valmiki Jayanti

देशवासियों को वाल्मीकि जयंती की अनंत शुभकामनाएं। सामाजिक समानता और सद्भावना से जुड़े उनके अनमोल विचार आज भी भारतीय समाज को सिंचित कर रहे हैं। मानवता के अपने संदेशों के माध्यम से वे युगों-युगों तक हमारी सभ्यता और संस्कृति की अमूल्य धरोहर बने रहेंगे। pic.twitter.com/wls3yN8ZfJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2023

